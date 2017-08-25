Sub-inspector killed in encounter with dacoits in Chitrakoot, 3 arrested

A police sub-inspector was killed in an encounter with the dacoits in the jungle around Manikpur in Chitrakoot district on Thursday.

The gun battle between the police and the members of Babli Kol gang is on for the last eight hours and reports suggested that three dacoits have been nabbed. One of the dacoits has sustained injuries in the encounter.

Police teams engaged in anti-dacoity operations in Patha region came to know about the presence of Kol and his gang around the forest post in Nihi Chiraiya.

Two police teams from Man and Manimau police circles were sent in the forests. As they were close to the forest post, the dacoits opened fire at the police. Sub-inspector Jai Prakash Singh, posted at Raipura police station, was hit in the abdomen multiple times.

Police said the sub-inspector died while being taken out of the forest.

An encounter is on between police and dacoits in Chitrakoot. (HT Photo)

A dacoit Raju Kol and two others have been arrested. Reports earlier claimed that a dacoit Lavkesh Kol had been killed in the encounter but it was later found that he was firing at police teams and may have been injured.

Taking the higher ground, the dacoits were retreating towards more inhospitable terrain. “They are firing heavily. The STF teams have joined the operations and we may possibly corner them at the point of our choice,” said a police officer.

Babli Kol, who was with Shiv Kumar Dadua and Balkhariya gangs, carries a cash reward of Rs 5.30 lakh announced by the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments.