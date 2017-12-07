Sunni Waqf Board says Sibal not its lawyer in Ayodhya title case

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board chairman Zufar Ahmed Farooqui on Wednesday said senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal was not the board’s counsel in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case before the Supreme Court.

“The UP Sunni Waqf Board’ case is being handled by two advocates, namely, Shahid Rizvi and Shakeel Ahmed Saed in the apex court in,” he told HT. He said the Board had given no brief to its lawyers to seek more time.

Sibal, he said, was representing one of the private parties in the case and was not the counsel for the waqf board. “Haji Mehboob, who has given the statement saying that Sibal was a Sunni Waqf Board lawyer, himself is not a member of the Sunni Waqf Board but an individual party in the matter,” he said.

On Tuesday, Sibal had urged the Supreme Court to defer hearing in the Ayodhya title suit till July 2019 when the next Lok Sabha election will be over. However, the demand was brushed aside by the court as it fixed February 8, 2018, for commencing a final hearing in the case.

Following the Sibal’s statement, Congress distanced itself from the leader’s stand, saying that it was his personal opinion.

For his part, Haji Mehboob, one of the litigants in the Ayodhya title dispute, also disassociated himself from Sibal’s statement in the Supreme Court.

Mehboob said: “We want early disposal of the Ayodhya dispute. And this is only possible with day-to-day hearing of the case in the Supreme Court.”

When asked about Sibal’s statement, Mehboob said: “He (Sibal) is our lawyer . It is true. But he is also a member of a political party. Views expressed by him in court are not that of the Sunni Central Waqf Board. These are his personal views.”