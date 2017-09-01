Swine flu alert: Cleric advises devotees to just exchange ‘salam’

Imam of Eidgah and member, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali has appealed to people to not embrace each other while offering greetings after the Eid-ul-Azha namaz, keeping in view the spread of swine flu in the state capital.

Cases in Lucknow 67 cases of swine flu

02 cases of dengue

“One can exchange greetings with salam instead of embracing each other to check swine flu from spreading. Swine flu can spread from one person to another hence it is advised to keep a distance,” said Maulana Khalid Rasheed. “We have appealed as already over 1,600 cases of swine flu have been reported in Lucknow and it is spreading in other districts of the state as well,” he said during an interaction at HT on Thursday.

“Whatever is important to keep people safe from diseases should be adopted by one and all. In such diseases, it is not only important to keep oneself safe but also to ensure that others are not at risk ,” he said.

Doctors have also advised people to follow certain steps to ensure they do not catch the infection. they said crowded places should be avoided and if some one shows symptoms of swine flu, he should visit a hospital that has test facilities.

As 477 children between the age of 3 to 18 years have fallen ill due to swine flu, doctors have advised parents to keep their children safe as they have poor immunity.

In Lucknow, 1,622 swine flu cases have been reported till now . During the day, 67 fresh cases and death of a woman, suspected to be suffering with swine flu, was reported. The woman was a resident of Siddharthnagar and was admitted to a hospital here for treatment.