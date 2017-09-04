Technological marvel: In emergency, connect with Metro train driver via talkback

The salient safety features of the Metro trains are designed keeping in mind the weather conditions of the city.

For Lucknow’s Metro, use of fire retardant material, fire smoke detection and protection, safe passenger evacuation in emergency and anti-climbing features of buffers were specially kept in mind while designing the coaches.

Other passenger safety features that have been included are emergency communication features like talkback facility wherein during emergencies passenger can talk to train driver directly and relay of CCTV images inside trains to train driver as well as to the centralized security control room.

Having got the speed certificate from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the Lucknow Metro Rail is equipped with conducting the trial of trains running at the maximum designed speed of 90 kmph.

The trains, which will run on Lucknow metro track, have already cleared all safety parameters during the high speed trial.

Other pre-requisite tests were successfully conducted at test-track and ramp within the depot.

“Metro trains go through different testing before its actual passengers operations commence. These include load tests where artificial loads equivalent to crush loading of eight passengers per square metre are used,” said an official while revealing that huge number of sand bags were used in the trial at Lucknow.

The trials were conducted under the watch of experts from France, Italy and Austria. “They monitored the systems in the trains and ensured best technical support to the LMRC technical team,” official added.

METRO COACHES

While the contract for supply, testing and commissioning of 80 coaches for 20 trains of Lucknow Metro was awarded to Alstom Transport India Limited on September 2, 2015, the first set of train was supplied on November 20 and the trial was held on December 1.

Till date, four sets of trains have already reached Lucknow.

The cost of 80 coaches in 20 trains is Rs 1069.81 crore.