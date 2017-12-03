Teenager gang-raped in UP; 18-year-old neighbour arrested, his two friends at large

An 18-year-old was arrested on Sunday and police were looking for his two friends for allegedly raping his teenaged neighbour at gunpoint in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, which has a high rate of crime against women.

The girl, a resident of Majhgaon village, was allegedly raped in a field a week ago but the family lodged a complaint on Saturday after a video of the assault, recording by the accused, was shared on social media, police said.

The girl had stepped out of her house, when the neighbour called her. He brandished a gun and took her to the fields, where she was gang-raped, police said.

The men warned her against going to police, saying they would make the video public.

Three police teams were working to arrest the remaining accused who, too, were from Majhgaon, Hamirpur superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar said.

The neighbour had confessed to the crime, police said.

The country’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh has the highest rate of crime, accounting for 9.5% of such incidents in the country in 2016, latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau says.

The state also accounted for 4,816 rape cases, second only to Madhya Pradesh that recorded 4,882 cases in 2016.