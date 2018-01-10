‘Terrorist’ AMU scholar’s links being scanned

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (UP ATS) and Aligarh police are exploring the local links of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) research scholar Mannan Wani, 26, who joined terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen after mysteriously disappearing from the university campus on January 2.

Wani was expelled from AMU after his photograph, showing him with an AK-47 rifle, appeared in social media. Later, Hizbul Mujahideen’s Pakistan-based chief Syed Salahuddin confirmed that Wani had joined the terror outfit.

In Aligarh, the police teams on Tuesday questioned some of his college mates and people familiar to him about his activities.

“We have procured a list of mobile numbers through Wani’s call details and are crosschecking credentials of every person in the call list,” said Rajesh Pandey, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Aligarh.

He said vigilance has been intensified and some of Wani’s local contacts are on regular surveillance.

Pandey said the police team also approached his roommate, who left the campus few days before him, but found nothing suspicious about him. He said Wani’s roommate had joined a job in Pune and was staying there.

A separate team of ATS sleuths is also camping in Aligarh and trying to explore his local links.

“We are trying to find out that how Wani was radicalised and who convinced him to join the militant group while staying in Aligarh,” said a senior ATS official.

He said it was important to find out the source from where Wani got objectionable material after reading which he was radicalised.

He said it was suspected that there must be some person who radicalised Wani by inciting his religious sentiments and pushed him to join the terror outfit.

“It is important to find the person so that no other youth could tread the same path,” he added.

On Monday, a joint team of ATS and Aligarh police carried out a search operation in university hostel and seized objectionable literature from Wani’s room.