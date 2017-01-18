These burglars’ modus operandi: Work hard, party harder, strike thereafter

Decently educated and comfortably placed in private companies, they appeared to be following the ‘work hard and party harder’ mantra quite literally, till the day they decided to stretch the maxim a little further.

Soon, the mantra turned into modus operandi, and the suave group, a gang of burglars.

The Special Task Force (STF) sleuths busted this gang on Tuesday.

“The gang members, all from decent background, used to party at high-profile hotels and lounges till midnight before committing thefts at residences of retired bureaucrats, government officials and doctors,” said Amit Pathak, senior superintendent of police (SSP) of STF. While seven people have been arrested from Vibhuti Khand in Gomti Nagar, the STF claimed five others are still at large.Cash and valuables worth over Rs 20 lakh and two illegal pistols were also recovered from the accused.

Mostly qualified and working professionals, the accused told STF that they were working as executives in different companies.

Those arrested were Sameer alias Sunny, Ashish Kashyap, Azmaan alias Baba, Shivam Awasthi, Arvind, Rajnish and Rafiq Khan while those still at large are Ashish Rajput, Honey Nishad, Manoj Shankwar, Vivek Singh and Kundan.

“The gang is led by Sameer who is a commerce graduate, Ashish, an arts graduate, and Ajmaan who has done his masters in computer application,” said Pathak. The trio had roped in other members from different fields and formed a gang around a year ago.

Pathak said the gang only targeted big bungalows where chances of good amount of cash and valuables were more.

“They used to roam around posh colonies during day time and spot bungalows to be targeted,” said Pathak while revealing that their frequent meeting points were Renaissance hotel, Zero Degree lounge, Concept Lounge and Discotheque and Aryan Restaurant.

The STF claimed the group’s habit of frequenting clubs and lounges gave them a clue.

“We got the first cue on New Year party at Zero Degree lounge in Inox mall in Gomti Nagar when one of the group members opened firing during a brawl with another group of youths,” said Pathak.

The video footage of gang leader Sameer and the mobile number mentioned in the entry book was found in the incident. Moreover, Sameer had also injured one traffic constable at Polytechnic crossing on being intercepted for checking on January 10.

He said the STF was tracking him since and came to know about this notorious gang. He said the recovery included cash Rs 2.19 lakh, silver utensils and bricks weighing around 20 kg, 150 grams of gold and other electronic gadgets from their possession.

Read more: Two members of ‘axle gang’ held for robbing bus passengers on Yamuna e-way

Brother-sister duo held for running fake call centres, eight others arrested

The UP special task force (STF) on Tuesday unearthed two fake callers centres being operated by a brother-sister duo in Krishna Nagar and Sarojini Nagar areas here. The call centres were involved in duping people, making them reveal their bank account details on the pretext of transferring bonus amounts to them. Eight others, 7 women and one man, were also arrested in the case.

The two key operators were identified as Ajeet Verma and his sister Sumit, residents of Ambedkarnagar. Ajeet was operating a call centre in a private building in Transport Nagar, barely a few metres from the regional transport office in Sarojini Nagar, while Sumit was running another centre in Gopal Nagar locality of Krishna Nagar.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) of STF, Saheb Rashid Khan said, “The idea of running the fake call centres was Sumit’s brainchild. She had worked in similar fake call centres in Noida and Ghaziabad for several years. She quit her job around two years ago and started operating her own call centres in Lucknow, along with her brother.”