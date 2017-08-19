These poor kids’ happiness rises sky high on MLA’s birthday

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA celebrated his 44th birthday by giving helicopter rides to at least 100 poor children of his assembly constituency, Chail, in Kaushambi district on Friday.

Named ‘Sapno Ki Udaan’, the programme was aimed at inspiring the children to dream big, Sanjay Kumar Gupta, who is also a businessman, told reporters. He hired a chopper from a private firm and bore the expenses from his pocket, he said.

It was a novel experience for the children. They were all smiles as they reached the Bharwari ground in Chail for the ride.

The four-seater chopper made over 20 trips, each lasting at least five minutes and covering a short distance, an aide of the MLA said.

Gupta said the happiness on the children’s faces was the most precious gift for him.

The district administration and the education department officials selected the 100 poor children from government-run schools who distinguished themselves in studies.

Guddi, 10, Shyamu, 8, Babu, 9, and many other children were among the lucky ones who took a helicopter ride with the MLA and administrative officials. Within a few hours, all the 100 students had flown.

Manoj, 9, said: “I had never thought that I would ride a helicopter.”

Kamal, 8, said: “It was a surprise when my teacher told me that I will ride a helicopter.”

“All MLAs should organise programmes like this one for children,” said Prabha, 10.

For his part, the MLA said, “Every child wishes to fly when he sees a helicopter and aircraft flying above his home. However, only a few can fulfill this dream. I was planning to give a surprise to the people of my constituency on my birthday. The idea came to me a few days back.”

“I took suggestions from administrative and education officials and instructed them to select the children. I was further inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, President Ramnath Kovind and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who belongs to Kaushambi,” he added.

Despite being poor, all of them worked hard to realize their dreams, he observed.

BJP MLA from Chail Sanjay Kumar Gupta talking to children before their helicopter ride on Friday. (HT Photo)

“I did not take any help from the district administration but used my salary and my own money to bear expenses of the chopper ride. The government gives so much salary to the MLAs that they can give chopper ride to children of their constituency every year,” said the legislator.

After his maiden effort this year, he did not disclose whether he planned a similar gift for the children every year.