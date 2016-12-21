This Allahabad village has residential cluster like in a smart city

Uttar Pradesh’s biggest single residential cluster, having roads and houses similar to the ones in a smart city, has come up in Allahabad. The cluster has been developed under the ‘Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Samagra Gram Vikas Yojna’ of the state government in Hinauti Pandey village of Shankargarh development block, about 40 kilometres from Allahabad. State rural development minister Arvind Kumar Singh ‘Gope’ inaugurated the cluster on December 14.

It has modern environmental-friendly design and facilities. The 52 houses built in the new Lohia Nagar can actually match the smart city. It has cement concrete (CC) roads, proper drainage system and hand pumps among other things.

The entire area is being covered with plants to promote greenery. The houses have been allotted to tribal families of the area so that their quality of life may improve.

Each home has two rooms, kitchen, toilet and a verandah.

“All 52 houses have electricity facility, besides solar lights for lighting up their homes. This was a unique experiment of UP government that has become hugely successful,” said district magistrate, Allahabad, Sanjay Kumar.

He also told HT that the residents living in the cluster enjoyed all state government’s welfare schemes like the Samajwadi pension yojna, old age, disabled and widow pension.

They are also being issued ration cards and job cards under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). “A school has also been set up for children residing in Lohia Nagar. Utensils have been arranged for them in which they are being served nutritious food,” the DM added.

Kumar also said tricycles had also been arranged for the mobility of the disabled living in the cluster. Farmers were covered under insurance schemes, he shared.

Besides, training programmes were being conducted for youths for self-employment.

“Self-help groups have also been formed for skill enhancement of women. Likewise, loan is being provided to unemployed youths” the DM said.

The DM said each home had two rooms, kitchen, toilet and verandah.

