This Gorakhpur lad is ‘striking’ all the right notes

Music director and Gorakhpur-lad Vipin Patwa is now shifting his focus towards singing. Trained in Indian classical vocals, he has sung his third song in the forthcoming film ‘Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana,’ with ‘Ek Villian’-fame singer Mohd Irfan. Earlier, he had sung with Arijit Singh in Bollywood Diaries and a solo in Laal Rang — all for his own music compositions.

“You can’t get current heartthrob Arijit Singh to sing for every music composer all the time. Also, a lot of music companies have their singers under contract, which again is a big problem for composers. My song with Arijit in Bollywood Diaries was appreciated a lot. I am a trained in classical music, so I thought why go fully for singing if the song suits my voice and I can do justice to it,” he tells HT City.

He is also working on a single, which will be out very soon. “I have been working on it since last six months. It’s a solo which will have my voice and musical composition. I will also feature in the single and some portions of the musical video we have already shot during the Ujjain kumbh last year. It will be a philosophic and a very soulful song,” he tells.

Vipin is enjoying singing and wants to explore more. “A lot of time when I compose I want a particular treatment from the singer which at times I don’t get and due to which the song suffers. Singing gives a different level of satisfaction and I am enjoying it thoroughly.” Coming from Doharighat, 60 kms from Gorakhpur, he did his graduation and post-graduation in Indian classical music and later did an MPhil in music besides doing six-year Sangeet Prabhakar course. “Composing music is my passion, which will remain my top priority but then singing too comes naturally to me which I want to explore more. I am being offered some singing projects also which I will reveal in appropriate time,” says the composer of Luv U Sonio, Bollywood Diaries and Laal Rang.

“Laali Ki Shaadi….has five song and three music compositions are by me. My forthcoming film is Sudhir Mishra’s Dasdev which has been shot largely in Lucknow. My two songs for Aankhen-2 have also been locked and have some more good projects lined-up. But, in the given scenario of film industry nothing should be announced till the music release,” he says on a signing-off note.