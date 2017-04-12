‘Threat’ to IPS officer: Police to collect Mulayam’s voice sample

City police will collect the voice sample of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in connection with nearly two-year-old case of alleged threat to senior IPS officer Amitabh Thakur over the phone.

It was alleged that Yadav threatened the IPS officer on July 10, 2015 as his wife had filed a complaint of illegal mining against the then SP minister Gayatri Prajapati.

Thakur’s wife and social activist Nutan Thakur said circle officer of Krishnanagar, Dinesh Kumar Singh, who is investigation officer of the case, had filed a report in reply to the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) that he will soon collect the voice samples of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Amitabh Thakur to check authenticity of the CD containing the conversation between them during which Thakur was ‘threatened’.

She said the CO filed the report mentioning the fact on March 30, 2017 and cited election duties and other engagements as reason for delay in doing it.

She said the court had fixed April 24 as next date for hearing in the case.

Amitabh Thakur had registered a complaint against Mulayam Singh Yadav with Hazratganj police station on June 11, 2015 alleging that Yadav threatened him over the phone. However, the previous investigating officer closed the probe in October 2015 after a hurried investigation. On August 20, 2016, the CJM court had directed the investigating officer to take the voice samples of both the parties to and sent it to forensic science lab.

