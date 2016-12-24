Three cops booked after Rs 14.60 lakh go missing from police custody in Varanasi

Three police officers were booked for negligent duty after Rs 14.60 lakh in scrapped banknotes was discovered missing from the Kotwali police station’s storehouse in Varanasi on Friday.

Head constable Manjeet Prasad, constable Anupam Tiwari and sub-inspector Tejbahadur Singh, who were responsible for the storehouse’s security, were booked for dereliction of duty under section 409 of Indian Penal Code.

An investigation has been ordered to locate the money.

The money was seized in June 2013 from a gambling bust, and was thus in scrapped banknotes. A Kotwali inspector had applied to exchange the money when the discovery was made, police said.

The inspector was filing a report for the additional chief judicial magistrate-II court in order to receive permission for exchanging the money.

The case was registered following the orders of senior superintendent of police, Nitin Tiwari, who was notified of the situation by Kotwali police station in-charge, inspector Arvind Kumar Singh.

While Anupam Tiwari and Tejbadaur Singh are posted outside the district, Manjeet Prasad is posted in Varanasi.

SSP Tiwari said Prasad was suspended with immediate effect and senior officials of the districts where the other two cops are posted were told to initiate action against them. He said strict action would be ensure in the matter, adding that investigation is on.