Three criminals killed in separate encounters with police in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut

Three criminals were killed and two policemen were injured in separate encounters in different districts of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut zone in past two days.

A team of police’s crime branch intercepted motorcycle borne two criminals in Shatabdi Nagar locality of Meerut on late Saturday night, which led to the exchange of fire. One of the criminals sustained bullet injuries in the encounter while the other managed to escape.

The injured person was later declared dead when he was rushed to a hospital. Police identified him as Noor Mohammad alias Haseeb alias Mota

Meerut senior superintendent of police Manzil Saini said Noor was a history-sheeter and had 21 cases of loot, robbery and other crimes against him. There was also a cash award of Rs 50 thousand on his head.

Another encounter took place in Charthawal area of Muzaffarnagar district on late Saturday night. In the gun battle a criminal identified as Shamim of Village Sisauna was killed, while two of his companions managed to escape.

A constable also sustained injuries during the encounter.

The UP and Delh police had separately announced cash awards of Rs 50 thousand each for providing any information on Shamim.

In Saharanpur, motorcycle borne criminals allegedly attacked the police party during checking on Nanauta road on Saturday night, prompting police to retaliate. A criminal and a police constable were injured in the exchange of fire.

Bulandshahar police shot dead hardcore criminal Sonu in Sikandrabad area on Friday night. He was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50 thousand on his head.

Meerut zone had witnessed 358 encounters in past few months in which 17 criminals were shot dead.