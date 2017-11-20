To ‘retain’ hold on seat: This neta finds soulmate, ties knot and fields her, all in 3 weeks

In just three weeks, this corporator from Nawabganj ward No 43 found a girl, got married and filed his wife’s nomination papers for the ward corporator’s seat.

Why the hurry? Because he wanted to contest for the seat again to retain hold on it but on October 13 it was declared reserved for women and he was a bachelor.

Meet Samajwadi Party corporator Raj Kishore Yadav, who spent the first two weeks after the seat was declared reserved, finding a girl with the help of his family members. He tied the nuptial knot on October 31 and filed his wife Neha’s papers for the corporator’s seat on November 4 – the last day for filing nominations.

Yadav is now campaign manager for Neha, who is also a Samajwadi Party candidate.

Sari-clad Neha, who initially struggled to explain her priorities if she won, has been making up for her flaws with door-to-door campaigning and greeting people with smiles.

“She is in the fray because of the will of the people; they admired me for my work and wanted me to continue serving them,” says Yadav.

“When the seat was reserved for women, I had to bring in my wife. She is educated and has adapted to the situation well,” he said.

Neha’s nomination was filed on the last day because essential marriage rituals didn’t permit her to file her papers just after marriage.

After the wedding she went to her new home in Nawabganj knowing little about the political role that awaited her. Just before marriage Yadav told her to get her testimonials from her parent’s place as she would be contesting elections.

“It was a pleasant surprise for me and it took some time to sink in. I am enjoying all the hustle and bustle,” she says.

“I genuinely want to serve the people and make a difference in their lives. A politician can do a lot for society,” she said with her husband giving most of the answers standing beside her.

When Yadav was asked whether he married so quickly to keep his seat, he laughed loudly and said “No”.

The marriage was fixed a long time back and solemnised after the polls were announced. But his supporters and close relatives present a different story about how he frantically searched for a wife to contest the elections.