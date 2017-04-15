Triple talaq: UP government to seek opinion of Muslim women

The BJP government has included triple talaq in its 100-day plan and will seek the opinion of Muslim women and organisations which will be placed before the Supreme Court.

“Talaq on petty issues like delay in serving food by wife are being reported these days. This is sheer victimisation of women and it is the responsibility of the government to safeguard their rights,” said minister of state for Muslim Waqf and Haj Mohsin Raza.

The government will form a high-level committee including ministers, representatives of Muslim women’s organisations and women who have been given talaq.

“The government wants to support women but do not want to interfere in Shariat (Islamic law). Life of women should not be ruined in the name of religion,” said Raza.

“Once the issue comes under the purview of the Constitution, women will have the right to speak against victimisation,” he said.

Raza said the committee would take shape soon and Muslim women would be invited to share their problems and concerns.

“Women from all background will be brought on one platform. Any decision taken in a fit of anger is not accepted. Often talaq is the result of a bout of anger. Triple talaq is not uttering the word thrice in one go. It is a three-month progression aimed at avoiding talaq,” the minister said.

For scholars too, triple talaq is more than just divorce. They said it should be understood that triple talaq had been made a three-month process to keep the couple united even till the last day of this period.

President of the All-India Muslim Women Personal Law Board Shaista Amber said, “The process involves elders of the family and scholars who try to sort out differences between the couple.”

“Some people are misusing triple talaq to exploit women. If you meet the women who have been victims of this pronouncement you will understand how their lives shatter in a minute. They only have a dark future ahead,” she said.

