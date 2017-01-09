Tweet by Swaraj rekindles hope for ailing Ghana girl

A tweet by union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has brought back hope for a Ghana couple who was struggling to get proper treatment for their four-year-old daughter Abena, suffering from cerebral palsy, in Allahabad. The couple had received a tourist visa due to which it was not possible for them to stay back in Allahabad for five months needed for treatment. As the news reached Sushma Swaraj, she tweeted that Ghana couple’s visa will be increased on the advice of their doctor so that the child could get treatment. After the assurance tweeted by Swaraj, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Jitendra Jain, who is providing treatment to Abena, and her father Richmand have speed up process for the extension of visa.

Abena’s parents Richmand and Fustina had sent an email to the ministry of external affairs for extending visa from February 2, 2017 till June. On receiving the assurance, Abena’s father Richman left for Ghana to take care of his other daughter.

Abena’s mother Fustina, who was very happy, said at one point they lost all hope of staying back in India. “Now, I can feel that Abena will recover from the problem and will be able to walk and lead a normal life. We are eagerly looking forward to that day,” she added.

Dr Jitendra Jain, who specialises in treatment of cerebral palsy, said the process had started for getting medical visa. “The treatment will involve surgery, exercise and physiotherapy. The parents will also be trained for providing different therapies to Abena,” he said.