Two girls raped in Aligarh, Hathras

A youth raped a minor girl in a village in Atrauli when she had gone to fetch water from a hand pump on Monday. He also threatened to kill her if she complained. The police have registered an FIR against the youth and his two friends on the complaint of the victim family. All three accused are absconding and raids are on to arrest them.

In his FIR, the brother of the victim girl said that his younger sister, 14, had gone to fetch water from the hand pump when a youth Bunty took her to a nearby vacant house and raped her while his friends Neetu and Sanju, both from the same village, remained on guard. Later, all three threatened to kill her if she complained.

Police inspector of Atrauli Sunil Kumar told HT, “FIR has been registered and police are making raids to arrest the accused.”

In another case, three Bolero-borne youths forced a girl into their car when she was returning from college in Sahpau ( Hathras) on Saturday. They gang raped her at gunpoint. The girl escaped only after four hours . Her family has lodged a named FIR against three accused. One was arrested on Sunday whereas the others are absconding.