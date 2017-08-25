Two more dams damaged in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh CM surveys flood-affected areas

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited flood-hit Matiyari and Bhaska villages of Sahjanwa’s Pali block and distributed relief material to flood victims.

Owing to the pressure exerted by overflowing rivers Rapti, Rohini and Ghaghra, two more dams were damaged in the district that worsened the flood situation in the district on Thursday. Over 1000 villages were marooned in Gorakhpur and adjoining areas.

Expressing concern over the loss of human lives and livestock, the CM announced a community health centre would be set up in Pali block and if need be a hospital for animals would also come up in the area, he said.

“Compared to previous years, this time around the flood scene is grim. Fund crunch will not be a constraint in rescue and relief work,” said Adityanath while distributing packets of relief materials to over 1000 flood-affected people. The CM, who had earlier this week, taken stock of flood situation at Campierganj, Maharajganj and Sidhdharth Nagar districts added the government would compensate those who lost their houses, cash crops and livestock to flood.

“Money will be given to flood-hit people to rebuild their houses. Similarly those whose crops have been damaged will also be compensated,” he assured people.

Earlier in the day the CM also visited Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar and Basti districts. He said 25 districts in the state are under the grip of flood and the state government was providing ample funds to provide all possible help to the deluge-affected people.

Later the CM, who is on a two-day trip to Gorakhpur, went to Gorakhnath temple to stay the night. Meanwhile, holidays of schools in Gorakhpur have now been extended to August 28, the DM informed.