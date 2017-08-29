Two poor kids get free school enrolment, courtesy Yogi Adityanath

Two poor children, whose father could not afford to educate them, were enrolled in a government-aided school in Varanasi on Monday on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s instructions.

The step was taken a day after the CM spotted the two children, Shiva (6) and Kumari Priya (8), with their father during his inspection of the government-run Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital on Sunday. The children had come to the hospital as their mother Puja was admitted there for treatment of diarrhoea.

The CM went up to the children and asked them, “Do both of you go to school?” Their father Mahesh, a daily wage worker who is currently unemployed, replied that his poor financial condition didn’t allow him to send the children to school.

Hearing this, the CM patted the children on their heads, saying, “Jo bachche padhenge, wohi bade aadmi banenge (Children who attend school and study will attain big success in their lives. Go to school and study).”

The chief minister instructed the Varanasi DM to ensure enrolment of the children in school.

He asked BJP MLA Ravindra Jaiswal to make available books, uniform, socks and shoes to children as the area in which the children’s parents live is part of Varanasi North Assembly constituency which Jaiswal represents.

After Adityanath’s order, district magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra enrolled Shiva and Priya in lower kindergarten (LKG) and upper kindergarten respectively in Tulsi Niketan Balika Inter College, Hukulganj.

The children, who live at their ancestral home in Hukulganj, have been provided books, uniforms, shocks and shoes free of cost.

The DM said the two children were enrolled in a school near their home following the chief minister’s instructions. They have been provided free uniforms, books and shoes and shocks. Teachers have been asked to teach them properly.

The father of the children expressed happiness over the assistance given to them on the CM’s instructions.

“We are quite happy over admission of the children in school. I am thankful to the CM,” Mahesh said.

Basic shiksha adhikari BC Chaudhary said the children will get free education.