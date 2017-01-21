Two-year-old a ‘threat’ to peace in Kanpur!

Seeing a two-year-old girl as a threat to peace, Chakeri police have booked her along with her five family members under section 107/16 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC).

They are unable to explain as to how two-year-old Radha could be bound down in apprehension of being a threat to the peace of city.

“I am looking into the reasons,” said station house officer, Chakeri, Santosh Singh, when asked about the action by the Sanigawan police post incharge. Those who have been served notices under the above mentioned legal provisions have to file a security bond, failing which they could be imprisoned.

“We have moved the court and apprised it of the police notices served on us for no reason,” said the girl’s father Babu Singh Rajput.

“I have told the court about Radha and presented all documents about her age. I don’t have any criminal history nor has my wife,” he claimed. The police action is based on the verbal duel Babulal had with a neighbour over a piece of property last month in Sanigawan locality.

“If I have done something illegal, action should be taken against me. Why action has been taken against my kid, my wife, my sister and other family members,” asked Babu Singh.

Last week, Bithoor police had bound down three boys aged 16 with a similar notion. All the three had appeared before the district authorities with documents and asked as to how the police could deem them a threat when they had never been involved in any criminal activity.

The officials are now working on getting their names struck off from the list of potential threats.

Chakeri police are under sharp criticism for failing to curb the rising crime graph and for acting against innocent people.