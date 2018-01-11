UG courses: Lucknow Christian College to be open to girls also

From its new session that begins in July this year, Lucknow Christian College (LCC) will offer admissions to female candidates too in the undergraduate programmes. Till now, this all-boys institution offered admission to the female students in its post graduate courses only.

CITY’S SECOND OLDEST EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTE Founded in 1862 as a tiny school in the Husainabad area of the Old City, Lucknow Christian College has witnessed many changes. The only institution older than LCC in the city is the La Martiniere College.

In 1889, LCC was allowed to start degree classes in arts and science. Keeping in view the need of the professional courses, Teachers’ Training College was also established in 1932.

The LCC is even older than the Lucknow University. Till 1921, the degree classes at the institute were affiliated to the University of Calcutta.

In the year 1922, when Lucknow University came into existence, the degree classes at the LCC were transferred to the Canning College of Lucknow University, reads the college’s website.

However, BSc and BA Classes were restored at the institute in 1946 and 1956, respectively. In 1973, the faculty of commerce was added to the undergraduate courses offered by the college.

Principal of the college, Mahesh Pati confirmed that from this year onwards, female students would also be offered admissions to the undergraduate courses. “There should not be any discrimination between boys and girls. Hence, it was resolved to give admission to female students also in the undergraduate programmes offered by the institute,” he said.

The move has been approved by the college management. The management will soon inform the Lucknow University administration about the change. Those associated with the college say that since girls bring in more discipline and are better in academics, the college decided to offer co-education at the UG level.

Most of the aided degree colleges that were initially all-boys institutes, gradually shed the all-boys tag. For instance, colleges like Vidyant Hindu Degree College, Jai Narain PG College, DAV College, BSNV College and many others, which initially were all-boys college, transformed into co-educational institutes in the last few years.

“Girls are good in academics and more regular in the classes. So their entry would help improve the performance of the college. They also bring in more discipline and do not indulge in politics. As a result, the academic graph of the college goes up and the campus remains more peaceful and conducive for academic work,” said a principal of a city college.