UP-100 awarded ISO certificate

The Integrated Emergency Service- UP 100 has been awarded ISO-90001 certificate for providing round the clock quality service to the people across the state. It’s the first control room in the country to receive the ISO certificate.

UP-100 was recently also appreciated by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) for providing service to the people in urban as well as rural areas of the state.

DGP Sulkhan Singh on Wednesday released the manual of the UP- 100 for better coordination with the district police, effective management, supervision and administrative control. “Orders issued by the state government regarding working of the UP-100 have been put in the manual. The manual will be distributed among the officers posted in police zones, range, district as well as police station level,” he said.

Singh said if UP-100 received complaint of illegal mining it will alert the district police officers instead of rushing at the spot . “UP- 100 personnel will not visit the spot, if required they will accompany the Revenue Department officers,” he said.

“The crime data prepared by UP-100 can be used for crime control and academic research as well. The data will be valuable for social scientists as well,” he said.

Regarding complaint against UP-100 personnel, Singh said people could lodge complaints against the policemen posted in UP-100 service on the emergency service as well. The complaint will be forwarded to the concerned officer for action. Recently there had been decline in number of complaints against UP- 100, he said.

A control room is being set up at NOIDA and Allahabad for operational data backup of the UP-100. Soon UP-100 will be connected with disaster alert as well as Dial 108 and Dial-102 emergency ambulance run by Health Department, he said.