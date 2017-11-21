UP: Air quality ‘very poor’, expect drop in night temperature from today

Icy winds brought down the mercury in Uttar Pradesh capital and nearby areas on Monday, according to the weather office, which forecast a sunny day but cautioned that the cold winds will continue.

The air quality, however, continues to remain ‘very poor’ .

“The north westerly winds will now gain momentum that will cause drop in minimum temperature,” said JP Gupta, met director on Monday. The night temperature on Monday was 16.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal and forecast is 15 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The local forecast for Lucknow and adjoining areas is clear sky, mist is very likely in the morning. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around 27 and 15 degrees respectively. The met department has also predicted shallow to moderate fog at isolated places over the state.

Muzaffarnagar was coldest in the state with minimum temperature recoreded at 9.6 degrees and Najibabad was next at 10.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded in Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi and Allahabad in the last 24 hours was 20, 22, 19.2 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

On the issue of smog, Prof Dhruv Sen Singh of LU said one of the most severe atmospheric air pollution was smog. This visible air pollution was composed of nitrogen oxides, sulphur oxides, ozone, smoke or particulate matters.

He said, “In Lucknow and Delhi, smog severity is often aggravated by burning of agricultural waste and garbage together with natural factors like low wind speed and high humidity. It is usually highly toxic to humans and can cause severe sickness, shortened life or death.”

.