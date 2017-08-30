UP Board all set for major revamp

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, commonly known as UP Board, is all set for a major revamp.

Ahead of the conclusion of three-year term of the Board and its committees on Tuesday (August 29), a proposal was sent to the government for the reconstitution of the Board.

One of the largest examination bodies in the world, UP Board was set up in 1921 at Allahabad by an Act of the United Provinces Legislative Council. UP Board conducted its first examination in 1923.

There are over 1.25 crore students from classes 9 to 12 studying in over 25,000 schools affiliated to the Board. These include 2,152 government schools, 4,535 government-aided secondary schools and 19,209 unaided institutions.

The Board has 24 members – 14 nominated and 10 ex-officio. The director of education acts as the ex-officio chairman of the Board while the secretary is appointed by the state government.

The Board has sub-committees including one each for curriculum, examination, result, recognition and finance. The examination body also has 40 subject committees.

The Board was earlier reconstituted during the Samajwadi Party regime and those who were close to the then government had reportedly secured most of the nominated seats.

With the new government in place, a major revamp is expected and most of the present members are likely to be replaced.

Secretary, UP Board, Nina Srivastava said a proposal for the reconstitution of the Board and its committees had been sent to the state government.

The new members as well as the committees have their task cut out for them. The government is planning to bring about major changes in courses as well as in the field of education.

Recently, the Board had made the affiliation process online. It also faces the challenge of introducing NCERT syllabus at all the schools affiliated to it from April 2018.

From 2020, examinations will also be held on NCERT pattern.

Review and amendment of the courses will be completed by November this year. For board examinations too, allocation of centres has also been made online.