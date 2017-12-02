UP Board exam may be rescheduled

Preparations for UP Board 2018 High School and Intermediate examinations have got delayed due to the civic polls in the state. The final list of examination centres was scheduled to be prepared by November 30, but due to the polls the Board has not received the list from several districts.

Highlights Civic polls delay finalization of examination center for UP Board 2018 exams.

More than half districts fail to submit rectified list by November 27 deadline.

Due to this delay, other preparations will be hit.

Several anomalies detected in online mode of exam centre allocation process.

High School exams to be held in 14 working days, Intermediate exams in 25 days.

As per reports, all district inspectors of schools (DIOS) were required to address objections received against the initial examination centre list of their respective districts and submit the rectified list to board duly approved by the district committees latest by November 27, 2017.

However, in more than half of the districts the rectified lists of examinations centres duly approved by respective district committees have yet not been received.

In Allahabad alone, around 527 objections were received by the Board regarding schools lacking adequate infrastructure, facilities, etc being made examination centre.

According to UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava, efforts were being made to complete the process of finalizing examination centres at the earliest.

Sources in the Board preferring anonymity said since the list was not finalized by November end, other preparations for the examinations were bound to get affected which could result in rescheduling of examination time-table.

As per the existing schedule, the UP Board 2018 High School and Intermediate examinations are scheduled to commence from February 6, 2018 onwards, wherein High School examinations would be held in 14 working days while Intermediate examinations in 25 working days.

It may be mentioned several anomalies were detected in online mode of exam centre allocation process used for the first time by UP Board for its 2018 examinations.