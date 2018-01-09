UP Board marksheets to be available online

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) students can download their duplicate marksheets and certificates anywhere at their convenience as the department of secondary education has developed a software for this purpose.

Making this disclosure at a press conference here on Monday, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said the duplicate mark-sheets and certificates for the current year will be available online from this year. “Gradually, we will make a provision making it possible for one to download documents for last 10 years at the click of a button,” he said.

He said the fixation of examination centres also would be online with no manual intervention at all from the current year 2018 for greater transparency and fairness.

He said the government was committed to providing a stress-free environment to students as well as teachers.

He said all efforts would be made to see to it that the board exams were over before Holi this year. He said all possible measures were being taken, including installation of CCTVs in classrooms, to check copying during the board exams.

According to Sharma, the government was on the job to regulate the fees charged by private schools.

Replying to a question, he said the work of sweater distribution had begun in primary schools. He claimed 2.82 lakh sweaters had already been distributed to students so far.

Yogi is most popular on Facebook

Sharma claimed chief minister Yogi Adityanath was the most popular world figure on the Facebook and has the third largest number of followers on Twitter. “But the opposition has a problem with this also,” he said.

Assailing the opposition for their demand to holding elections through ballot papers, he said those who found fault with EVMs forgot that there was a Congress government at the Centre when the Lok Sabha polls were held in 2014.

“When people have rejected them, the political parties are finding fault with the EVMs,” he said.

Enumerating the Yogi Adityanath government’s achievements, he said opposition was trying hide its own failures by trying to belittling the achievements of the government.