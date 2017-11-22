UP Board students must get Aadhaar but no need to panic: Officials

The decision of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) to make Aadhaar cards mandatory for students appearing in high school and intermediate board examinations- 2018 has created panic among students.

The officials, however, have asked the students that they should not panic as efforts were on to provide Aadhaar cards to them.

“I believe nearly 15% of the total students registered in Lucknow district do not have Aadhaar. We will set up camps and motivate students and parents to get Aadhaar registration done in the next couple of months. Two-and-a-half months are remaining for examination which is sufficient to complete the task,” said DIoS, Lucknow, Mukesh Kumar Tripathi.

“We are trying our best to ensure all examinees get Aadhaar cards before commencement of examinations as it is a proof of their identity,” he said.

Examinations are scheduled in February. A total of 67,29,540 students have registered for the UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations next year. According to an estimate, around 15% (nearly 10 lakh) students do not have Aadhaar.

The announcement has left students, parents and district-level education department officials in a tizzy. In Lucknow alone, more than 1.08 lakh candidates have been registered for the Board examination.

“The registration process was completed without the Aadhaar and they have been asked to get their cards before the examinations,” an official added.

Talking to the HT, UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava said the decision was taken to ensure maximum students got Aadhaar cards made as it was necessary to avail benefits under several government sponsored schemes, including scholarships.

“We will not stop students from taking the examination if they do not produce Aadhaar card at the examination hall. The idea is to encourage students and parents to get Aadhaar card as it is linked with several other benefits,” she said.