UP: BSP palika chairman shot at

Brijesh Kumar alias Gopal Sharma had gone to feed fishes in the Ganges when unidentified criminals fired at him and escaped.

lucknow Updated: Dec 05, 2017 15:07 IST
S Raju
Sharma sustained three bullet injuries and doctors have referred him to Meerut for treatment.
Unidentified criminals shot at BSP’s newly elected chairman of Anoopshahar Nagar Palika in district Bulandshahr on Monday night. Brijesh Kumar alias Gopal Sharma had gone to feed fishes in the Ganges when unidentified criminals fired at him and escaped.

SSP Bulandshahar said police were working on every possible angle and attackers would be arrested soon.

Sources, however, said election rivalry could also be the reason behind the attack.

Meanwhile, angry supporters of Sharma and BSP workers protested against the incident and blamed police for being negligent towards the security of elected representatives of the BSP.

