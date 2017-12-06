UP cabinet approves solar policy, nod to application for Jewar airport

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the new Solar Energy Policy 2017. It also gave its go- ahead to complete formalities to apply with the union government for in- principle approval for development of Noida International Greenfield Airport near Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Besides, the cabinet expressed gratitude to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the BJP’s victory in the urban local bodies polls.

Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that also gave its nod to a proposal providing for approval of 5% additional floor area ration (FAR) for green buildings registered with the Indian Green Building Council in Noida.

A provision of additional 5% FAR in green buildings registered with IGBC is already prevalent in Greater Noida.

Briefing reporters, UP government ministers and spokesmen Siddharth Nath Singh and Shrikant Sharma said the new solar policy will be valid for five years and aim to set up grid connected solar power plants of 10700 MW in the state. This solar power will bring down the emission of carbon dioxide by 13,669,250 ton every year.

The state government will provide a subsidy of Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 per consumer for setting up of grid connected rooftop solar power plants. About 10,000 ‘Surya Mitra’ will be trained for implementation of the policy that provides for subsidy on first come first serve basis.

As for the Noida International Greenfield Airport, the project will be developed in four phases. In all, 3000 hectare land will be needed for the project. Out of this, 1206 hectare land at an estimated cost of Rs 3000 crore will be required in first phase. The union government had given site clearance approval for the project on July 5. The union home ministry has also given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the project on October 5.

MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

The state cabinet decided to buy medical equipment for the state’s medical colleges on the rates decided by KGMU, SGPGI and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute. A sum of Rs 100 crore lying in the PLA of KGMU will be used for the purpose.

EXAM FOR PROMOTION TO S-I RANK SCRAPPED

The state cabinet approved the Uttar Pradesh Sub Inspectors and Inspectors (civil Police) (Third amendment) Rules providing for scrapping of a ranker examination for filling up 50% posts of sub inspector through promotion. Now promotion to 50% posts of S-I and all the posts of inspectors will be done on the basis of seniority.