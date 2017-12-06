UP cabinet gives nod to Centre’s draft law banning instant triple talaq

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the Centre’s draft law banning instant triple talaq.

The law, when enacted, provides for a maximum of three years’ imprisonment and fine to the men resorting to such form of divorce.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the cabinet meeting that approved the centre’s draft Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill, which is likely to be tabled in winter session of parliament.

Briefing media persons, ministers and spokesmen Shrikant Sharma and Siddhartha Nath Singh said the supreme court, in a landmark judgment, had banned instant triple talaq recently.

Sharma said reports of instant triple talaq had been reaching the government from a number of places and that the ban would empower women.

He said the draft law provides for giving maintenance allowance and custody of minor children to the aggrieved women.