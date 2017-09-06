UP deputy chief ministers Maurya, Sharma are crorepatis  

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma are both crorepatis, according to the affidavits they submitted with their nomination papers for the Legislative Council by-elections on Tuesday.

Both own weapons too. Maurya has a revolver and a rifle. Sharma has a revolver and a gun.

Maurya has mentioned movable and immovable property worth Rs 7,57, 94, 419 (Rs 7.58 crore) which includes the assets of his wife Rajkumari Devi. He has deposited money in bank, invested in a private company and national savings scheme. He owns a tanker and a motorcycle. His wife has a SUV( Mahindra Scorpio). He wears three gold rings and two gold chains worth Rs 2 lakh.

Read more| Ascetic’s worldly worth: Yogi Adityanath owns firearms, SUV, Rs 95.98 lakh in movable assets

A graduate from Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, Prayag (Allahabad), Maurya owns non-agricultural land in Kaushambi and Allahabad districts. He owns a petrol pump and runs two companies Kamdhenu Suppliers and Kamdhenu Agriculture Trading Private Limited. His wife runs Kamdhenu Logistic Private Limited and is a partner in Jeevan Jyoti Clinic and Hospital. His son Yogesh Kumar Maurya runs Kamdhenu Construction Company and is director of Pravtech Business Solutions Private Limited.

Maurya has seven cases against him.

Dinesh Sharma has declared movable and immovable property worth Rs 2,92,95,066 (Rs 2.93 crore) which includes his wife’s assets. He owns a Maruti 800 car (1987 model) and LML Vespa scooter (1983 model). He has a house and non-agricultural land in Lucknow.

He is a professor in the commerce department of Lucknow University. His wife is an assistant professor in the economics department at Lucknow University.

Read more:Yogi, four ministers file nominations for Vidhan Parishad seats

Transport minister Swatantra Dev Singh, who also filed his nomination papers, has declared assets worth Rs 1,32,48,601 (Rs 1.32 crore) which includes the assets owned by his wife Kamala.

A science graduate from DAV College, Orai, Singh does not own a vehicle. In the affidavit, he has mentioned that he earns his livelihood from agriculture. He has two cases against him.

Minister of state for Haj and Waqf Mohsin Raza and his wife have movable and immovable assets worth Rs 64 lakh. He owns a revolver, a Toyota Fortunner, a scooter and a gold chain. His wife owns a Toyota Innova, jewellery and a double barrel gun. He has two cases against him.