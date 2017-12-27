UP Diwas: Government to felicitate 100 personalities

The Yogi Adityanath government will honour 100 personalities from various walks of life during the UP Diwas celebrations on January 24.

Giving this information, chief secretary Rajive Kumar on Tuesday directed the departments concerned to make preparations for the event.

He asked the officials to submit a detailed departmental list of inauguration and foundation projects in the prescribed format to principal secretary, information, Avneesh Kumar Awasthi within 24 hours.

“All the departments will have to launch developmental projects on UP Diwas. A five-minute multimedia film on the formation and brief history of Uttar Pradesh, along with a developmental vision for upcoming 15 years for the state, will be screened,” Kumar said.

Read more: Big celebration in store for Uttar Pradesh Diwas from Jan 24

Social welfare commissioner Chandra Prakash, principal secretary (industrial development) Alok Sinha, principal secretary (information) Avneesh Kumar Awasthi, principal secretary (medical and health) Prashant Mishra, principal secretary (home) Arvind Kumar and information director Anuj Kumar Jha were present in the meeting.