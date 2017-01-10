UP elections: BJP sets ‘10-year’ condition for tickets to leaders’ children

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made it clear on Tuesday that it won’t dilute its stand against dynastic politics, even as it readies itself to distribute tickets for the 2017 UP poll.

However, it said it wouldn’t be averse to considering BJP leaders’ children, who have put in ‘at least 10 years’ with the party, for tickets.

UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya, an MP from Phulpur, made the announcement during a ‘Coffee with HT’ session at the Hindustan Times office here.

BJP has decided to enter the UP poll fray without projecting a CM face. Maurya said that the ‘karyakarta’ (worker) would be the ‘party’s face.’

But inability to project a CM face, and concerns over demonetisation, haven’t dimmed the BJP’s appeal, as a whopping 25,000 applicants have queued up for a party ticket for the upcoming poll.

“Surgical strike, currency ban and initiatives of Modi government would be our main election issues,” Maurya said.

The party would begin distributing tickets after the auspicious period of ‘Makar Sankranti’ that begins from January 14.

Several turncoats like former BSP leaders Swami Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, Jugal Kishore and Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi are believed to be interested in fielding their family members in the poll fray.

If Maurya’s ‘10-year norm’ is applied to them, it could throw up an interesting situation. The party is already facing a problem of plenty.

For the 403 constituencies, the party has received a whopping 25,000 applications, setting up the stage for a possible clash of interest among the ‘loyalist vs bahari (outsiders).’

Maurya said that the number of applicants reflects the party’s growing popularity but tickets would be given only after a survey by the party.

“Winnability would be the main criterion,” he said, adding the party would stay clear of candidates with tainted backgrounds.

As for the importance of UP poll for the BJP, Maurya said: “Every election is important. We intend to repeat the success of 2014 Lok Sabha poll, when we won 73 seats (2 of Apna Dal), in 2017 poll,” he said.

Maurya said a good show in the upcoming poll, where the BJP is hoping for ‘300 seats’, would have a bearing in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.”