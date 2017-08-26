UP: Five arrested in Adauli after clashes over alleged cow slaughter

Police have arrested five people so far and detained ten others in Adauli village of Nai Mandi area in Bulandshahar district after a clash between members of two communities over an alleged incident of cow slaughter on Friday.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the village to prevent further clashes. The Uttar Pradesh police brass has deputed circle officer Alok Singh to pitch camp in the village to monitor the situation.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Bulandshahar Muniraj claimed that situation is under control and peaceful. He said that five people from both sides have been arrested and ten others taken into custody for interrogation. Two men were arrested on Friday and three on Saturday.

The SSP told HT that three cases have been registered for cow slaughter, stone pelting and damaging two mosques in the village. Police are also conducting raids to nab the other accused.

Read more: Violence by cow vigilantes increased in India in 2016: US report

The trouble began on Friday morning when a few villagers began a protest after spotting the remains of a cow on the fringes of the village. Police arrived at the spot soon and returned after sending some piece of meat for a test and burying the carcass. Cow slaughter is illegal in Uttar Pradesh.

A group of villagers mostly youngsters went on rampage after the police returned and allegedly damaged two mosques in the village. Members of both community pelted stones at each other and the situation was controlled after police arrived in the village.

The village with a population of over 10 thousand is situated on Bulandshahar-Anupshahar road. Village pradhan Suresh Kumar said the incident was unfortunate and has appealed to the villagers to maintain peace.