UP: Girl accuses father, brother and uncles of gang-rape

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village in Muzaffarnagar by four members of her family, including her father and brother, for eloping with her boyfriend, police said on Tuesday. All the accused were arrested on Monday, they added.

“After being directed by the Allahabad High Court (on November 19), a case was registered against the accused at the Sikhera police station,” said station house officer (SHO) New Mandi police station, Kushal Pal Singh.

After the court directed the police to transfer the investigation from Sikhera to another police station in the district, the probe was handed over to the New Mandi police station on November 21. SSP Muzaffarnagar Anant Dev Tiwari deputed inspector Kushal Pal Singh to probe the matter.

Sources said the victim, a resident of a village under Sikhera police station, had a love affair with a youth of the same village and about six months ago the couple eloped and got married.

Soon after that the girl’s father lodged a police complaint at Sikhera police station against the youth, charging him with kidnapping. He was arrested and sent to jail, but released on bail later.

The victim was allegedly gangraped by her father, brother and two uncles around three months after she eloped with the youth, the police said.

Sometime ago, the couple approached the high court when the girl said her kin gangraped her multiple times at a place in village Kukra. In her complaint, she also alleged that her family members threatened her. They family members have also been accused of confining her at a house, said police.

The victim has been produced before a magistrate who recorded her statement in which she has supported her complaint.

Vasistha Bhardwaj (with PTI inputs)