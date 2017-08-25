UP government announces Rs 50 lakh, honour for cop killed in encounter

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for the family of a police sub-inspector, who was killed in an encounter with dacoits in Chitrakoot district.

“The chief minister has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh financial assistance for the martyr, SI Jai Prakash Singh’s family and announced bravery medal for him,” an official spokesperson said here.

Adityanath also announced construction of a gate and rechristening of a road in Singh’s home district Jaunpur in his name, the official said.

The chief minister talked to the victim’s family and assured them all possible help from the government, the spokesperson added.

Singh was killed in exchange of fire during an encounter with dacoit Babli Kol gang in Manikpur area of Chitrakoot yesterday.