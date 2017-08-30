UP government scraps interviews for class 2, 3, 4 posts

After recommending CBI inquiry into the appointments made by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) in the last five years, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to scrap interviews for recruitment to all class 2 (non-gazetted), 3 and 4 posts in UP.

The government will no longer hold interviews for class 2 (non-gazetted), class 3 (clerical) and class 4 (peon etc.) posts and recruitment will be made strictly on the basis of marks obtained in written examination.

The decision was taken on Tuesday in a meeting of the state cabinet presided over by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

After the SP government received more than 23 lakh applications (including 250 from PhD holders) for about 360 posts of peon in secretariat in 2015, the BJP made rising unemployment and irregularities in recruitment process a big issue in the 2017 assembly elections.

“The decision to scrap interviews for class 2, 3 and 4 posts will ensure transparency and check corruption in recruitments,” said minister for medical and health Siddharthnath Singh while briefing media persons about the cabinet decisions.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced scrapping of interviews in group B, C and D posts of union government on December 29, 2015. The promise to scrap interviews was included in the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra-2017’,” he said.

The decision also becomes significant in view of high demand of government jobs.

“There are chances of favouritism and corruption in interviews. In written examination this can be checked through system of coding. Government jobs are high in demand in UP due to unemployment,” said retired head political science department, Lucknow University, SK Dwivedi.

“This (favouritism) has been the reason why high-qualified candidates had been applying for the job of a peon,” he said.

UPPCL employees to get Pay Commission benefits

The state cabinet also approved a proposal to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for 44,000 employees of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

The employees of UPPCL’s associated companies like UP Power Generation Corporation, UP Hydroelectric Corporation and UP Power Transmission Corporation will also get the benefits.

The decision will put an additional burden of Rs 384 crore on the UPPCL.