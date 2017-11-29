UP government seeks explanation from PWD

The UP government has asked Public Works Department (PWD) engineer-in-chief to send a report explaining whether the digital display screens put up on the foot over bridge (FoB) on Lohia Path and other roads violate safety code of Indian Road Congress or not.

Hindustan Times, Lucknow had on Tuesday carried a report ‘Digital screens distracting commuters?’, drawing the attention of authorities to the issue that such digital display screens could distract commuters.

WHAT THE LETTER SAYS The state government asked the engineer in chief (PWD) to send a report on the issue.

“I have been asked to seek report/information from you on following counts.

Whether the running displays set up on Lohia Path of Lucknow and other roads are in accordance with the Indian Road Congress’s guidelines.

If yes, whether any permission has been taken from the PWD before putting up such running display board.

If not, then why,” said Raj Shekhar, special secretary, PWD in his letter dated November 28, 2017 to the engineer in chief (PWD).

According to sources, Shekhar had even opposed such display screens during his tenure as district magistrate (Lucknow) and asked the Lucknow Municipal Corporation not to go ahead with the move.

The LMC claimed that the FoB had been built on public private partnership model to provide facility to pedestrians to cross the road.

“However, the LMC did not take prior permission from the PWD for setting up the digital boards on Lohia Path, a city highway, falling in ‘other district roads category’ of the PWD. As the digital display screens have been put up in violation of the IRC’s safety code, the PWD will also send a letter/notice to the LMC and take appropriate action,” said sources.

t may be mentioned that the IRC’s safety code does not allow setting up of any hoardings and large digital display screens across the road as they distract attention of drivers and could prove to be a hazard for commuters.

The union ministry of road transport and highway’s policy also does not permit advertisement hoardings on national highways/expressways.