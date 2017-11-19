UP govt committed to establishing rule of law: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that his government was committed to establishing the rule of law in the state.

He was speaking at a meeting for the local body polls here.

The chief minister alleged that under previous state governments, there were “riots every week” and they had failed to nab rioters and curb organised crime.

“The right place for rioters and criminals is in jail. After the BJP government came to power, criminals have been sent behind bars and those who tried to challenge and confront the law have been killed in encounters,” he said.

The chief minister also claimed that his government had given a boost to Aligarh’s traditional lock industry.