UP govt extends deadline till April 15 for bureaucrats to declare assets

With a large number of IAS as well as state officers and employees in Uttar Pradesh failing to declare their assets by the 15-day cutoff date on Thursday, the state government has decided to extend the deadline of filing the declaration to April 15.

“The deadline has been extended as most officers did not find time to complete the formalities and send the declarations from districts to the state government in view of closure of financial year on March 31,” said a senior official.

A day after assuming office, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had asked the officers to declare their assets in the prescribed format within 15 days.

“IAS officers have to file their assets every year and they will do so this year too. Some other service officers, however, may be finding the format a bit complicated,” said another official.

“The format seeks details about land or house etc owned by the officer or employee, including details about the inheritance or buying property.

“It also seeks details of the total investment made by the officer in shares along with details of deposits in bank accounts etc. We hope the officers and employees will give the declaration on the prescribed format only,” the official said.

Adityanath had asked his ministerial colleagues too to submit details about their assets.

Although public representatives declare their assets while filing nomination and most of the ministers did so for the 2017 assembly elections, the CM’s directives required them to declare their assets again after assuming office as minister.

“Many ministers contacted senior officers whether there was any format for them to file the declarations,” an official said.

“We do not have any information about any format for the ministers. Most of the ministers may also be in the process of declaring their assets. There is no clarity about the ministers though some of them may have given their declarations directly to the chief minister.

“The state government may decide to upload the assets of ministers and senior officers on its website in the coming days,” the official added.