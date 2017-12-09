UP govt to bring law to regulate fee in private schools from next session

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to bring a new law to regulate fee structures of private schools from the coming academic session.

The department of secondary education has already prepared the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Regulation of Fees) Bill 2017 and posted it on its website, seeking feedback from the parents, school management and common people.

The suggestions, which can be sent till December 22, will be incorporated in the final draft.

The private schools charging fees above Rs 20,000 per annum will be brought under the ambit of the proposed law.

Apart from the schools affiliated to UP Secondary Education Board, CBSE, ICSE and other boards, schools run by minority institutions will also be brought under the purview of the new legislation.

Addressing newspersons in Lucknow on Friday, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said, besides regulating fees, the government wanted to bring transparency in fee collections and make the process “open and accountable.”

The Supreme Court had directed state governments to regulate fees charged by the schools, he added.

To enact the law, the government is also keeping open the option of ordinance route in case the bill cannot be tabled in the winter session of the assembly to be convened later this month.

Sharma said each year the schools hike fee arbitrarily. They also charge admission fees from existing students promoted to new classes, and force the students to purchase dress, bags, books and other items from outlets within the school premises or specific shops in the market, he said.

Often schools hike the fee mid-session and students are forced to pay for various programmes organised by them.

Once the new law comes into force, a zonal fee regulatory committee, headed by divisional commissioners, will monitor fee charged by schools, he said.

Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have already brought in similar legislation to monitor fee structures of private schools.

Additional chief secretary, secondary education, Sanjay Agarwal said the secondary education department studied the models adopted by the five states and invited suggestions of academicians, lawyers, parents, school managements, members of legislative council elected from teaching fraternity and media persons before drafting the bill.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered regulation of fees charged by schools immediately after taking over the reins of the state on March 19.