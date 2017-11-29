UP Metro Rail Corporation to come into being in December

Uttar Pradesh would now have an umbrella body to oversee all metro rail projects in the state. Modelled on the lines of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, the new UP Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) is all set to come into being in December, according to sources.

“The draft proposal has been submitted and is expected to get the state government’s nod in the next cabinet meeting scheduled for December 5,” said a senior official associated with the project. The new entity would be a 50:50 joint venture between the centre and the state government for all existing and future Metro projects in UP.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had made the announcement to constitute UP Metro Rail Corporation for starting Metro services in various cities at the launch of Lucknow Metro rail service on September 5.

But the formation of UPMRC gained momentum following a missive from the union ministry of urban development, which had asked all states to consider formation of a unified metro rail authority for better coordination and faster clearances.

“The corporation would have a managing director, three or four directors, two executive directors and a finance controller. A single body would ensure faster clearances and better coordination with central and state government departments concerned and expedite work on the project,” said the official.

“In place of separate metro corporations, we will now have just one UP Metro Corporation to run Metro services in the state,” he added. The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation and all other existing special purposes vehicles formed to oversee Metro projects in the state would be reconstituted into UPMRC for implementation of all state metro projects.

“The legal framework, however, would remain the same. That is, the corporation would work under Metro Railways (Construction of Works) Act 1978, the Railways Act of 1989 and the Metro Railways (Operations and Maitenance) Act, 2002,” said the official.

The UP CM has already requested ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan to be the principal advisor to the proposed umbrella body and to explore the launch of Metro services in Varanasi, Kanpur, Agra, Moradabad, Allahabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and other cities. The corporation would also explore possibilities of monorail services in some parts of the state.