UP: Police constable hangs self over breakup

A 23-year-old police constable ended his life by hanging himself outside the guard room of Mohanlalganj Tehsil’s treasury here on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The initial probe revealed that he took the grave step after breakup with his lover.

The deceased was identified as a 2015 batch police constable Ram Prakash Verma and was deployed in the security of the treasury for the past few months. His body was hanging from the iron rod installed over the well present on the premises of the security barrack compound.

Inspector of Mohanlalganj Dhirendra Kushwaha said the constable’s mobile call records suggested that he interacted with a girl 131 times between 8.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Monday night. He said the constable also spoke about ending his life as revealed in the mobile phone recording of his conversation with the girl.

He said the constable’s colleagues also informed that he was upset since Monday evening and did not even have a meal before going to sleep at midnight. He said the constable’s body was later found hanging with the rod when one of his colleagues Ram Kishore woke up at around 2.35 am. He said the constable was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

He said the constable’s family in Pratapgarh has been informed and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to further probe the matter.