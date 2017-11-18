UP: SHO suspended after video shows cops torturing minor inside police station

A station house officer was suspended after a video showing a minor, who was picked up in a theft case, being tortured inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj was circulated on the social media on Saturday.

Superintendent of police, Maharajganj, RP Singh said: “The SHO has been suspended after the video went viral. A probe committee led by the Sadar CO has been formed to investigate the matter. If charges are found to be true, departmental action will be taken against him.”

The one-minute video of the alleged torture shows a bamboo placed on the minor’s legs while SHO KN Shahi and a constable standing on it even as the boy cries out in extreme pain, pleading for mercy.

Shahi is also seen beating him repeatedly with a cane.

With folded hands, the boy is seen saying he is ready to admit guilty to every charge levelled against him.

On September 16, a woman had lodged a theft complaint with the police. As the woman raised suspicion on a minor, the police also picked up the boy, among other suspects, and allegedly tortured him in a bid to get a confession from him

In the meantime, somebody filmed the incident and put it on the social media.