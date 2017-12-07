UP STF beefs up cyber vigil; one arrested, 150 under scanner

Simple online activities — sharing, liking and commenting on extremist religious posts being circulated on social media — may land one in trouble.

Reason: The UP STF has intensified cyber vigil to stop mischief mongers from disturbing peace and has even arrested a Lucknow youth on Tuesday for posting inflammatory content on facebook. Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Triveni Singh, who is the nodal officer of the STF cyber cell, said cops took suo moto cognizance of Bazarkhala resident Vineet Awasthi alias Raja’s FB post and arrested him.

“The cyber cell spotted the content on Tuesday morning and immediately tracked the user after blocking his account. An FIR has been lodged against him under IPC section 295-A for deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings and 153-A for promoting enmity between different groups on religious grounds,” he said.

The ASP said the cyber cell was also tracking those who had liked and commented on Awasthi’s post.

“Besides, across the state over 150 youths involved in liking and commenting on inciting contents are under surveillance,” he said adding that the cyber patrol had been intensified for the past few weeks in the wake of the 25th anniversary of Babri mosque demolition on December 6.

He said many other facebook accounts, twitter handles and linkedIn profiles were under their radar.

Singh said the cell had also averted a major fraud when it detected issuing of admit cards for sub-inspectors’ examination from a forged website of UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. He said a team was working to track those behind the racket.

The ASP said cyber cell was helping the probe agencies in tracking the posts of terror groups as well as youths being influenced with such posts.

“The terror groups observe online activities and target those who continuously like extremists’ posts, write comment or share it. Online monitoring also helps in getting leads in terror activities,” Singh added.