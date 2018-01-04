UP transport department: Now, private vehicle owners can carry photocopies of D/L etc

In a big relief to non-transport/private vehicle owners, they will no longer need to carry the original documents of the vehicle or driving licence with them.

Acting on the central government’s six-month old notification, the Uttar Pradesh’s transport department has now issued directions to its field officials asking them to honour the new rules that allow the drivers of private vehicles to carry photocopies of the documents.

A circular issued by transport commissioner P Guru Prasad to field officers a few days ago asks them not to insist on production of original papers by the drivers of non-transport vehicles during checking drives.

Such vehicle drivers, the circular says, have the option to carry photocopies of the documents.

Cars, SUVs, scooters, bikes etc fall under the category of non-transport or private or personalised vehicles.

“The Union ministry of road transport and highways has recently issued the notification that does away with producing of original documents when demanded by police or any other checking authority,” additional commissioner, road safety, Gangaphal (he goes by one name) told HT.

He said directions had been issued to RTOs and others for compliance of the new rule.

The drivers of transport or commercial vehicles like buses, trucks, taxies, autos, etc, however, have not been given any such relaxation.

“Under the new regulations also, they will be required to produce only original papers whenever demanded for,” he clarified.

The Centre’s notification dated June 23, 2017 replaces the Rules of the Road Regulations, 1989 under section 118 of the Motor Vehicles Act renaming them Motor Vehicles (Driving) Regulations, 2017.

The section 38 of the new regulations says, “The driver of non-transport vehicle shall always carry with him (a) the driving licence and pollution under control certificate; and (b) certificate of registration and certificate of insurance or photocopies thereof.”

The same section, however, says, “driver of a transport vehicle shall always carry with him the documents (driving licence, certification of taxation, certificate of registration, certificate of insurance, fitness certificate and pollution under control certificate) in original, except for a document that might have been seized by an authorized person or authority.

Not carrying a valid driving licence while driving a vehicle is an offence that attracts fine or 3 months’ imprisonment or both, as per the earlier rule.