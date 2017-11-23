UPERC revision of solar tariff faces criticism

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will now purchase solar power for Rs 7.02 per unit from the nine private companies that have set up their solar units in the state.

The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on Wednesday revised the solar power tariff on a petition filed jointly by the UPPCL and the non-conventional energy development agency (NEDA).

The UP Rajya Vidyut Ubhokta Parishad has criticized the move saying solar tariff as fixed by the UPERC was higher than most other states.

“On the one hand, the UPPCL is cancelling power purchase agreements in cases where power cost more than Rs 5 per unit, on the other hand, it had got the solar tariff fixed at more than Rs 7 per unit at a time when solar tariff was crashing all over the country,” parishad president Awadhesh Kumar Verma said.

Demanding chief minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene into the matter, Verma said if the UPPCL bought solar power at an expensive rate from private firms, the cost would finally be passed on to consumers.