UPPCL subsidy to new airports opposed

At a time when both rural and urban consumers are feeling the pinch of power tariff hike, the decision of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited to give subsidy on 30,000 units to new upcoming airports in the state has come under fire from Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad.

Chairman of the Parishad Avadhesh Kumar Varma said, “ The government has brought down subsidised power for rural areas from 150 units to just 100 units and reduced the subsidy from Rs 4 to Rs 3 per unit. But for new upcoming airports built for rich people, the government has decided to give subsidy of Rs 4 per unit on 30,000 units of power. This cannot be tolerated.”

He said, “Either the chief minister was not taken into confidence before taking this anti -farmer decision or he has been misguided on the issue of power tariff.”

Varma said at a time when UP Power Corporation was recommending lesser use of geysers, heaters, coolers and air conditioners and was reducing limit of subsidy to just 100 unit for the poor, it was ready to give 30,00 units of subsidised power to the rich.

He said the Rajya Upbhokta Paarishad would not sit silent over the issue. It would take up the matter with appropriate authorities and meet the chief minister too.

However, a higher official of the UPPCL said, “It is a policy decision to promote domestic connectivity in the country and for promotion of air traffic between smaller cities.”