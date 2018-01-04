UPRNSS adopts white tiger at Lucknow Zoo

A white tiger at the Lucknow Zoo was adopted on Wednesday by the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Nirman Sahkari Sangh (UPRNSS).

Cooperatives minister Mukut Bihari Verma and forest and environment minister Dara Singh Chauhan were present on the occasion. The adopted white tiger was Vijay while his brother Jai was adopted by Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank.

A cheque of rupees one lakh was handed over by Mukut Bihari to Dara Singh Chauhan for adoption for one year. Dara Singh Chauhan said that animal adoption scheme should be publicized so that all animals get their guardians.