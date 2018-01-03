UPSIDC to provide rebate on industrial land to entrepreneurs

Kanpur: To promote industrialisation and entrepreneurship in the state, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) will allow rebate to big industrial units on the purchase of industrial plots in the city.

According to managing director of UPSIDC Ranveer Prasad, the decision to give rebate was taken as many entrepreneurs wanted to set up big industrial units in the city.

“Industrial land will be given in trans-Ganga area. The rebate rates will be decided soon and industrialists will be informed about it,” he said.

Big firms will have the facility of setting up their own accessory units and will be given rebate on the land.

Entrepreneurs have demanded rebate on all industrial units irrespective of the size of the unit.

A senior member of the Indian Industries Association (IIA) Santosh Gupta said the UPSIDC had been asked to consider the demand of rebate to all industries but it had not taken any decision in the regard as yet.

“Trans-Ganga city will be developed on 115 acres of land. A new layout of development will be prepared to create more industrial plots,” the MD said.